Police lay charge in connection with ongoing horse carriage protests in Niagara-on-the-Lake

A St. Catharines woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an August altercation tied to protests of the horse-drawn carriage businesses in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., (NOTL) according to local police.

Investigators say the charges stem from an afternoon demonstration on Aug. 14 in which a teen girl and a 69-year-old woman became entangled in a squabble near the town’s centre.

During that fallout, police say a 35-year-old woman arrived at the location and became confrontational with a number of individuals.

Two parties were eventually taken into custody and later released on scene pending further investigation.

Detectives say initially there was an allegation that the 17-year-old girl was assaulted, however that claim could never be substantiated.

Police did say evidence existed suggesting the 35-year-old swatted a mobile phone out of another person’s hand during a dispute.

The accused was charged then released from custody.

Niagara police say this is the second time they’ve had to lay assault charges in connection with horse carriage protests in NOTL.

In July 2020, a 37-year-old resident turned himself in and was charged with assault and theft after he became involved with a protester near King and Picton streets.

A Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) spokesperson says demonstrations denouncing the carriages have been going on since 2017, with a district commander pleading for all parties to enter into “meaningful discussions” to maintain “public peace and safety.”

However, no protocol was put in place during negotiations in 2019 after one of the groups refused to sign an agreement.

“We do continue to have regular communication with both protest organizers as well as horse carriage owners,” Const. Phil Gavin told Global News.

“It is our goal to maintain neutrality and will manage the situation using discretion, education and where required, enforcement. Public safety remains paramount while balancing the right to lawful peaceful protest.”

Last September, Lord Mayor Betty Disero asked drivers to relocate their passenger pickups to Byron and King streets instead of from their traditional spot in front of the Prince of Wales Hotel at King and Picton.

Disero hoped the move would “dial back the escalation in the rallies and protests.”