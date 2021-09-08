Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police lay charge in connection with ongoing horse carriage protests in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 11:04 am
Police have charged a St. Catharines woman with assault in connection with an August 2021 altercation during a protest against the use of horse-drawn carriages in Niagara-On-The-Lake. View image in full screen
Police have charged a St. Catharines woman with assault in connection with an August 2021 altercation during a protest against the use of horse-drawn carriages in Niagara-On-The-Lake. Global News

A St. Catharines woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an August altercation tied to protests of the horse-drawn carriage businesses in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., (NOTL) according to local police.

Investigators say the charges stem from an afternoon demonstration on Aug. 14 in which a teen girl and a 69-year-old woman became entangled in a squabble near the town’s centre.

During that fallout, police say a 35-year-old woman arrived at the location and became confrontational with a number of individuals.

Read more: Niagara-on-the-Lake asking horse carriage operators to relocate

Two parties were eventually taken into custody and later released on scene pending further investigation.

Detectives say initially there was an allegation that the 17-year-old girl was assaulted, however that claim could never be substantiated.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did say evidence existed suggesting the 35-year-old swatted a mobile phone out of another person’s hand during a dispute.

The accused was charged then released from custody.

Click to play video: 'Calèche drivers’ request for injunction denied' Calèche drivers’ request for injunction denied

Niagara police say this is the second time they’ve had to lay assault charges in connection with horse carriage protests in NOTL.

Trending Stories

In July 2020, a 37-year-old resident turned himself in and was charged with assault and theft after he became involved with a protester near King and Picton streets.

A Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) spokesperson says demonstrations denouncing the carriages have been going on since 2017, with a district commander pleading for all parties to enter into “meaningful discussions” to maintain “public peace and safety.”

However, no protocol was put in place during negotiations in 2019 after one of the groups refused to sign an agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: First-ever charges laid in ongoing horse carriage protests in Niagara-on-the-Lake

“We do continue to have regular communication with both protest organizers as well as horse carriage owners,” Const. Phil Gavin told Global News.

“It is our goal to maintain neutrality and will manage the situation using discretion, education and where required, enforcement. Public safety remains paramount while balancing the right to lawful peaceful protest.”

Last September, Lord Mayor Betty Disero asked drivers to relocate their passenger pickups to Byron and King streets instead of from their traditional spot in front of the Prince of Wales Hotel at King and Picton.

Disero hoped the move would “dial back the escalation in the rallies and protests.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional Police tagNiagara Region tagNiagara-on-the-Lake tagbetty disero tagniagara-on-the-lake horse carriage protests tagniagara-on-the-lake horse drawn carriages tagNiagara-on-the-Lake news tagphil gavin tagprotests niagara on the lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers