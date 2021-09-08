North Okanagan speeders rack up heavy fines over long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

North Okanagan Mounties were out this weekend stopping lead-footed drivers and impounding their vehicles.

Const. Chris Terleski said in a four-day stretch, between Friday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 6, seven drivers had their vehicles taken away for a week after reaching speeds that far exceeded set limits.

The worst on record for the weekend was on Highway 97 and Salmon River Road, where one driver was caught going 170 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, while a close second was in Lavington, where on Highway 6, a driver was clocked going 161 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

On Highway 97 and Greenhow Road an uninsured vehicle was being driven 151 km/h in a 100km/h zone, while another was caught going 153 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

On Highway 97 and Kneller Road, a driver was caught going 133 km/hr in a 90 km/h zone, and two more drivers were caught driving in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit.

Aggressive driving endangers everyone on the road, Terleski said in a press release.

Our officers will continue enforcement activities to combat aggressive driving by targeting and removing these drivers from the road, but we want drivers to make the right choice to drive responsibly and obey the rules of the road for everyone’s safety.

In addition to the seven-day vehicle impounds, excessive speeding fines between $368 and $483 were issued to the drivers. Beyond these fines, convictions for excessive speeding and other forms of aggressive driving can result in the reassessment of a driver’s licence and, possibly, additional sanctions.