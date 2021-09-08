Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

A Cape Breton man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting on a logging road in Egypt Falls, N.S.

In a release, RCMP said officers with the Inverness detachment responded to a complaint of a man being shot on Keppoch Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Police learned that the man had been in a disagreement with two other men prior to being shot,” it said. “The two men then fled the scene.”

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The two men who fled were found a short time later and were arrested without incident. Both were held in custody overnight.

Donald Joseph Googoo, 35, of We’koqma’q First Nation, was charged with attempted murder. He appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody. He will next appear in court Thursday morning.

The second man was released without being charged.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.