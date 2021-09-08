Menu

Education

Ryerson University renames its journalism program’s newspaper, magazine publications

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 8:50 am
Click to play video: 'Ryerson School of Journalism to rename publication' Ryerson School of Journalism to rename publication
WATCH ABOVE: Ryerson School of Journalism to rename publication – Jun 4, 2021

Ryerson University has renamed the newspaper and magazine that belong to its School of Journalism program.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the program said its new masthead has changed the newspaper, which has existed for more than 70 years, from “The Ryersonian” to “On The Record.”

The school’s magazine, formerly the “Ryerson Review of Journalism,” is now the “Review of Journalism.”

Students enrolled in the program are typically required to participate in the school’s masthead publications, such as the newspaper or the magazine, in their fourth or final year.

Read more: Ryerson University’s board of governors approve changing school’s name

The move comes after months of continued calls to change the university’s name due to its namesake’s connection to Canada’s residential school system and after hundreds of unmarked graves of Indigenous children were found on former sites of residential schools this summer.

Last month, the board of governors for the school voted in favour of removing references to Ryerson.

A task force — Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) — was created and made 22 recommendations on the issue after receiving submissions and feedback from more than 11,000 community members. The board of governors confirmed that all of those recommendations would be adopted.

— With files from Nick Westoll

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
