Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ryerson University’s board of governors approve changing school’s name

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 3:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Egerton Ryerson statue toppled amid growing calls to change university’s name' Egerton Ryerson statue toppled amid growing calls to change university’s name
WATCH ABOVE: Calls are growing to rename Ryerson University, because its namesake Egerton Ryerson was a key architect in Canada's residential schools. Eric Sorensen explains what happens now that the statue of Ryerson has been toppled, and how the university is considering its next steps – Jun 7, 2021

After months of continued calls to change Ryerson University’s name due to its namesake’s connection to Canada’s residential schools system, the institution’s board of governors have voted in favour of removing references to Ryerson.

Thursday’s vote came as the board received a report from the Standing Strong Task Force, which was charged with making recommendations that “respond to [Egerton Ryerson’s] history and legacy.”

The body ultimately made 22 recommendations after receiving thousands of submissions. The board confirmed all of those recommendations would be adopted.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: School task force on Egerton Ryerson legacy won’t speed up report despite protests

In addition to renaming the university, the task force called for reconsidering the school’s mascot (“Eggy”), not replacing a previously toppled statue of Egerton Ryerson, creating educational materials that speak to Egerton Ryerson’s legacy, advance initiatives aimed at supporting Indigenous and Black students and faculty, creating new public spaces and instituting a new university-wide land acknowledgment policy.

It’s expected further details on how the recommendations will be adopted should be announced by the end of January.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Indigenous tagRyerson University tagRyerson tagEgerton Ryerson tagRyerson Statue tagRyerson School tagStanding Strong Task Force tagRyerson Egerton tagRyerson University board of governors tagRyerson university name change tagStanding Strong Task Force Ryerson University tagX University tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers