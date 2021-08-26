Ryerson University’s board of governors approve changing school’s name

After months of continued calls to change Ryerson University’s name due to its namesake’s connection to Canada’s residential schools system, the institution’s board of governors have voted in favour of removing references to Ryerson.
The body ultimately made 22 recommendations after receiving thousands of submissions. The board confirmed all of those recommendations would be adopted.
In addition to renaming the university, the task force called for reconsidering the school’s mascot (“Eggy”), not replacing a previously toppled statue of Egerton Ryerson, creating educational materials that speak to Egerton Ryerson’s legacy, advance initiatives aimed at supporting Indigenous and Black students and faculty, creating new public spaces and instituting a new university-wide land acknowledgment policy.
It’s expected further details on how the recommendations will be adopted should be announced by the end of January.
More to come.
Comments