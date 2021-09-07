One person taken to hospital after Manitoba Avenue fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after a duplex fire on Manitoba Avenue Tuesday morning.

Crews were called just after 11:15 a.m. to the 900-block of Manitoba, and were able to get the fire under control in a little over an hour.

Everyone was able to get out of the house before crews arrived, and the person taken to hospital is in stable condition.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team helped displaced resident find alternate accommodations until the home is safe for re-occupancy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.