Central Okanagan staff, students mark first day back at the classroom

Okanagan students had their first walks back to school Tuesday morning.

Thousands of students across the Okanagan are back in the classroom for in-person learning.

Kevin Kaardal, Central Okanagan Public Schools’ superintendent, visited a few schools this morning.

“Parents were excited to get their kids to school,” Kaardal told Global News on Tuesday.

“Staff are thrilled to be back at work with their students and students seem to be happy to see their friends and just get back to learning.”

From parents, thoughts on the first day back varied.

“I’m going to (put my kids in school). I’m not loving it, but like everything during the pandemic, it’s not easy,” said Ellen Nicklassen, an elementary school parent.

“I’m a little nervous of the masks not being worn but I think the teachers will take care of that,” said one mother who wished to remain anonymous.

“It’s a little different. We just moved here from Nelson, a brand new school. My kids are separated (for the first time) and they are really excited,” said Ashley Anderson.

Elementary, middle and high school students returned to class Sept. 7, with some COVID-19 protocols put in place by Interior Health and the province.

“Well I’m very confident in the plan, our schools are safe,” said Kaardal.

“We have all the key-layered protocols still in place. Like if you are sick, stay home, wash your hands regularly, respect others’ personal space, great ventilation systems, and finally make sure everyone in grades 4-12 are wearing masks indoors.”

Talking to some high school students on Tuesday, they’re just happy to be back in class with their friends.

“I think it’s nice, the teachers are nice. I didn’t meet that many kids last year because of the cohorts, so that’ll be nice (not having them),” said Jenna-rae Pieper, a Kelowna Secondary student.

A recent Angus Reid institute poll with B.C. parents revealed that the majority of them want eligible students to be vaccinated to attend school.

While the national average is 46 per cent of parents supporting both mask and vaccine mandates for those eligible, the B.C. average is 58 per cent.

