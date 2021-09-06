As B.C. students head back to school, teachers’ union to voice concerns

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. students return to school Tuesday but the union representing the province’s teachers still has some concerns about what is going to happen.

The president of the BC Teachers’ Federation will speak to the media at 11 a.m.

That will be livestreamed in the post above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Terri Mooring, the president, is also expected to address the state of ventilation in schools as the province deals with the fourth wave of COVID-19.

4:00 B.C. education minister announces new mask rule in schools B.C. education minister announces new mask rule in schools – Feb 4, 2021

Last month, the province unveiled its back-to-school safety plan, which requires students in grades 4 to 12 to wear a mask in the classroom.

Story continues below advertisement

All K-to-12 staff and visitors will still need to wear masks indoors, and now kids in kindergarten to Grade 3 will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Health authorities will also be able to introduce additional measures, specific to individual schools or districts, when community transmission rates are higher.

2:37 Poll reveals majority of B.C. parents want mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in K-to-12 classrooms Poll reveals majority of B.C. parents want mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in K-to-12 classrooms

In late August, concerned parents and teachers said COVID-19 safety plans don’t go far enough.

“We are entering school with full classes, so this year there are not as many remote options.… We are really concerned with how this is going to affect our children, especially the fact that kindergarten to Grade 6 are unvaccinated and have no choice about it at this point.”

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated following the press conference at 11 a.m.