Health

As B.C. students head back to school, teachers’ union to voice concerns

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 12:53 pm
View image in full screen Students in grades 4 to 12 will be required to wear masks in the classroom. View image in full screen
View image in full screen Students in grades 4 to 12 will be required to wear masks in the classroom. Getty Images

B.C. students return to school Tuesday but the union representing the province’s teachers still has some concerns about what is going to happen.

The president of the BC Teachers’ Federation will speak to the media at 11 a.m.

That will be livestreamed in the post above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Terri Mooring, the president, is also expected to address the state of ventilation in schools as the province deals with the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'B.C. education minister announces new mask rule in schools' B.C. education minister announces new mask rule in schools
B.C. education minister announces new mask rule in schools – Feb 4, 2021

Last month, the province unveiled its back-to-school safety plan, which requires students in grades 4 to 12 to wear a mask in the classroom.

All K-to-12 staff and visitors will still need to wear masks indoors, and now kids in kindergarten to Grade 3 will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Health authorities will also be able to introduce additional measures, specific to individual schools or districts, when community transmission rates are higher.

Click to play video: 'Poll reveals majority of B.C. parents want mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in K-to-12 classrooms' Poll reveals majority of B.C. parents want mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in K-to-12 classrooms
Poll reveals majority of B.C. parents want mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in K-to-12 classrooms

Read more: ‘Our schools are not safe enough’ — B.C. rally pushes for tougher COVID-19 measures

In late August, concerned parents and teachers said COVID-19 safety plans don’t go far enough.

“Our schools are not safe enough for the new Delta variant that is wreaking havoc around the world and has got us up to 800 cases (per day) already,” Burnaby elementary school teacher and organizer Jennifer Heighton told Global News.

“We are entering school with full classes, so this year there are not as many remote options.… We are really concerned with how this is going to affect our children, especially the fact that kindergarten to Grade 6 are unvaccinated and have no choice about it at this point.”

This story will be updated following the press conference at 11 a.m.

