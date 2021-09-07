Menu

Education
September 7 2021 8:03pm
01:30

A return to post-secondary school

After spending the better part of a year behind a computer screen, many post-secondary students across the province are back in a classroom. And as Marek Tkach found out, the excitement is hard to contain.

