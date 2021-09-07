Slow down: School zone speed limits return as classes resume in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Classes are back in session and the RCMP is reminding drivers that school zone speed limits will now be in effect.

“We will be out in our school zones ensuring our drivers are slowing down and driving safely,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service Unit in a press release.

“Our goal is to remind drivers to slow down and stay extra vigilant at this time of year.”

Supt. Shawna Baher, the officer in charge of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, recommended that drivers leave a little earlier because roads will be more congested as of Tuesday.

It’s an exciting time and our roads are going to once again be busy with children as they start a brand new school year, Baher said.

Drivers, do your part and plan ahead to give yourself some extra time on your morning and afternoon commute. Slow down and be extra vigilant when approaching and travelling through school zones, not only to avoid ticketing but to avoid tragedy.

For those who don’t heed the warning, the cost could be fairly high. Offences under the BC Motor Vehicle Act around schools and parks include:

speeding 1-20 km/h over the limit in a school zone or playground zone: $196

speeding 21-40 km/h over the limit in school zone or playground zone: $253

failing to obey school guard or school patrol: $167

failing to stop for school bus: $368

failing to yield to pedestrian at crosswalk: $167