Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez clinches U.S. Open semi-final spot

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez has booked a spot in the U.S. Open women’s singles semi-finals following an upset win over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

The Canadian teenager, who celebrated her 19th birthday on Monday, overcame the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist in a tight three-set battle that lasted two hours and 24 minutes.

She won with the scoreline of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7) against the fifth-seeded Ukrainian.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., now awaits the winner of the match between Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who is seeded eighth and world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, for a spot in her first major final.

The year’s last Grand Slam in New York has become a happy hunting ground for Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, Bianca Andreescu stunned Serena Williams to lift the U.S. Open trophy, becoming the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Her 10-match unbeaten run was snapped in the fourth round by Greek player Maria Sakkari in the latest finish of a women’s singles match at the tournament earlier on Tuesday.

Fernandez, currently ranked 73 in the world, had already upset Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round and Germany’s Angelique Kerber in the fourth.

When asked what was behind the success of Canadian tennis players, she said, laughing: “I would say it’s the maple syrup. The Canadian maple syrup are very good.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime will be flying the Canadian flag when he faces Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in a quarter-final match Tuesday night.

22:23 Global National: Sept 5 Global National: Sept 5