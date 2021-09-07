Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadian Leylah Fernandez posts another upset, earns spot in U.S. Open semifinals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 6:15 pm
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. View image in full screen
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. Elise Amendola/AP Photo

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez continued her remarkable run at the U.S. Open Tuesday, earning a spot in the semifinals with an upset victory over Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., held on through some difficult stretches to post a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7) win over the tournament’s No. 5 seed.

Read more: Naomi Osaka considers break from tennis after U.S. Open loss to Canada’s Fernandez

Fernandez broke Svitolina midway through the first set and won 4-of-10 break points across the two-hour-and-24-minute match.

Svitolina, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last month, had eight aces and won 72 per cent of her first-serve points, but the Canadian remained patient and agile, dashing across the court to place shots just beyond her opponent’s reach.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez advances to U.S. Open quarterfinals

Story continues below advertisement

Fernandez, currently ranked No. 73 in the world, also beat stars Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round and Germany’s Angelique Kerber in the fourth.

She’ll face either No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic or No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals.

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 12 seed, is set to face Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men’s semifinals later on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu' Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu – Aug 2, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Tennis tagU.S Open tagFelix Auger-Aliassime tagWomen's tennis tagNaomi Osaka tagAngelique Kerber tagleylah fernandez tagCanadian Tennis player tagElina Svitolina tagFernandez U.S. Open tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers