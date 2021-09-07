Menu

Comments

Crime

Sudbury police search for suspect in hit-and-run homicide investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 4:25 pm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., say they are investigating a hit-and-run collision as a homicide. View image in full screen
Police in Sudbury, Ont., say they are investigating a hit-and-run collision as a homicide. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police in Sudbury, Ont., say they are investigating a hit-and-run collision as a homicide.

Emergency services were called after a pedestrian was hit by a car near the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue early this morning.

The 30-year-old pedestrian sustained critical injuries and later died in hospital.

Police say the vehicle’s driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators say that the driver of the vehicle and the 30 year old man were involved in an altercation in a gas station parking lot before the collision.

Police say the victim was stabbed before being intentionally run over with the vehicle.

Officers found the red four-door Dodge Magnum was unoccupied on Mitchell Street.

The driver of the vehicle is described as being a six-foot-one white man with a medium build and brownish red hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black t-shirt with a black and red flannel shirt; however, police say they believe he has changed his clothes since the altercation.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
