Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Penticton Mounties warn against yearly high school bush party

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 4:11 pm
RCMP are warning against an annual Penticton bush party. View image in full screen
RCMP are warning against an annual Penticton bush party. File / Global News

Mounties in Penticton are warning high school students to not head out Tuesday night to an annual bush party.

Click to play video: '‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out' ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out
‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out – Feb 3, 2021

Each year, many students attend unsanctioned sunrise parties that are held to mark the start of a new school year, Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

Read more: Hammer attack on elderly Penticton business owner prompts renewed calls for more police officers

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

Students from multiple schools convene at a remote location near a wooded area, and in many cases, campfires are ignited. Popular historic spots include remote regions of Carmi Road in Penticton, and the areas past Faulder, near Summerland. These remote areas are often out of cell phone service.

Read more: Overburdened, under-resourced: Penticton Mounties overwhelmed by call volumes, top cop says

“With this year being particularly dry, and posing an extreme fire risk, we’re hoping to educate students who may want to partake in these kinds of events, to be aware of the dangers,” Const. Grandy said. “Parents and guardians should be aware these are unsanctioned events. Students could face large fines should they disregard these risks.”

Click to play video: '‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment' ‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment
‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment – Feb 12, 2020

RCMP, along with the RDOS and School District 67, said they are discouraging students from attending the annual tradition for returning students.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagpenticton tagpenticton rcmp tagrdos tagSchool District 67 tagConst. james Grandy tagSunrise Party tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers