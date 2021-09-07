Penticton Mounties warn against yearly high school bush party

Mounties in Penticton are warning high school students to not head out Tuesday night to an annual bush party.
Each year, many students attend unsanctioned sunrise parties that are held to mark the start of a new school year, Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
Students from multiple schools convene at a remote location near a wooded area, and in many cases, campfires are ignited. Popular historic spots include remote regions of Carmi Road in Penticton, and the areas past Faulder, near Summerland. These remote areas are often out of cell phone service.
“With this year being particularly dry, and posing an extreme fire risk, we’re hoping to educate students who may want to partake in these kinds of events, to be aware of the dangers,” Const. Grandy said. “Parents and guardians should be aware these are unsanctioned events. Students could face large fines should they disregard these risks.”
RCMP, along with the RDOS and School District 67, said they are discouraging students from attending the annual tradition for returning students.
