COVID-19: Active cases fall as Saskatchewan reports 1 new death, 305 new cases

It’s another day of at least 300 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced one new death, 305 new COVID-19 infections and 372 more recoveries.

The province’s death total has increased to 613.

New cases were located in the following zones:

far northwest: nine

far north central: two

far northeast: 37

north west: 35

north central: 39

northeast: 18

Saskatoon: 84

central west: five

central east: 10

Regina: 16

southwest: five

south central: three

southeast: nine

As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan’s total reported case count is at 56,838, while total recoveries are now at 53,041.

Active cases fell to 3,184, down from 3,252 on Monday. It’s the first time the province has reported a decrease in active cases since Aug. 25.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases continues to grow as the province announced 350, or 29.1 new cases per 100,000.

The government shared that over 38 per cent of new cases are in the 19 and under age category, while just over 13 per cent new cases are from fully vaccinated residents.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise with 154 individuals being hospitalized on Tuesday, including 125 inpatient hospitalizations and 29 ICU hospitalizations. The government update added that 110 (71.4 per cent) of the 154 patients are not fully vaccinated.

Daily new tests and new reported doses took a hit.

The province reported 2,185 daily new tests on Tuesday, down 704 tests on Labour Day. As for administered doses, there were 294, down 712 from the previous day.

