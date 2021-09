Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say there was an explosion at a Prince Edward County cement plant Tuesday morning.

Three people were sent to hospital following a coal explosion, OPP say.

The Ministry of Labour and the Office of the Fire Marshal are leading the investigation.

No other details have been provided at this time.

The ministry said it was working on a request for comment.