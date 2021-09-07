STARS’ unveils next generation helicopters in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

The air ambulance service STARS has unveiled its next-generation helicopters, meaning the red helicopters you may have seen coming or going from the scene of major incidents will look a little different soon.

Together with patients, crew, and supporters, STARS welcomed its first new Airbus H145 helicopter to Manitoba Tuesday.

The celebration was held at the STARS’ base in Winnipeg and included provincial government and Indigenous leaders, community partners and allies, and STARS crew and former patients.

STARS’ says this is the latest helicopter to join the team as part of a program to replace and renew the air ambulance provider’s fleet across Western Canada.

“Today is about bringing us one step closer to making our fleet renewal program a reality,” said STARS President and CEO Andrea Robertson.

“It is also about paying tribute to our community allies who began building STARS in this province ten years ago and have sustained it ever since.”

The aircraft, which will fly missions from STARS’ Winnipeg base, carries the registration mark C-FMBQ with STARS noting the “MB” will pay homage to the helicopter’s new home and the people and communities it will serve.

“On behalf of the provincial government, I congratulate STARS on the arrival of their new H145 helicopter in Manitoba,” said Premier Kelvin Goertzen.

“STARS has been a valued partner in the delivery of critical care in our province for a decade, and I know Manitobans will be well-served for many years to come with this new addition to STARS’ life-saving fleet.”

STARS anticipates the H145 will enter service in Manitoba skies later this fall.

Additionally, two significant gifts were given to the fleet renewal campaign: a $500,000 gift from the Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg and a $400,000 gift from Cargill Limited.

“The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg believes in supporting programs and projects that will make a long-lasting impact,” said the clubs Vice President, Tim McKay.

“We are very proud to support this evolution of STARS in Manitoba. It will undoubtedly save lives and make a lasting, positive impact on the communities we support.”

“At Cargill the safety of others is guided by our values of putting people first and doing the right thing. Safety extends well beyond our employees to our customers and the communities where we operate,” said Jeff Vassart, president of Cargill Limited.

“Our supporters ride along with us on every mission, and now they are helping us build the next STARS fleet,” said Robertson. “These new aircraft are an investment in our ability to serve the people of Manitoba for decades to come, and we’re incredibly grateful to the community for helping us get closer to our goal.” he added.

STARS’ representative told Global News that there is $2 million left to raise in their capital campaign for the new H145 here in Manitoba.

