Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 death, 54 new cases over four days

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 1:49 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick policy expert says province’s mixed messaging on wearing masks is troubling' New Brunswick policy expert says province’s mixed messaging on wearing masks is troubling
New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health says wearing a mask is a personal choice, but one policy expert says that kind of mixed messaging is how provinces find themselves in trouble. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.

New Brunswick reported a four-day total of 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one death as a result of the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 47.

In a release, the province reported there were 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 4, 13 new cases on Sept. 5, 15 new cases on Sept. 6, and 13 new cases on Tuesday.

It also reported that  76.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 85.1 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

There are four people hospitalized due to the virus, with three in an intensive care unit.

There have been 54 recoveries since Sept. 3. The number of active cases is 125.

Since July 1, 458 of the province’s 519 cases – or 88 per cent – were not fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'N.B. premier says COVID-19 vaccine passports not needed yet' N.B. premier says COVID-19 vaccine passports not needed yet
N.B. premier says COVID-19 vaccine passports not needed yet
