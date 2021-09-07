COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 death, 54 new cases over four days

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick reported a four-day total of 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one death as a result of the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 47.

In a release, the province reported there were 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 4, 13 new cases on Sept. 5, 15 new cases on Sept. 6, and 13 new cases on Tuesday.

READ MORE: 7 cases of COVID-19 confirmed so far in Metepenagiag First Nation

It also reported that 76.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 85.1 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

There are four people hospitalized due to the virus, with three in an intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 54 recoveries since Sept. 3. The number of active cases is 125.

Since July 1, 458 of the province’s 519 cases – or 88 per cent – were not fully vaccinated.

0:47 N.B. premier says COVID-19 vaccine passports not needed yet N.B. premier says COVID-19 vaccine passports not needed yet