Canada

7 cases of COVID-19 confirmed so far in Metepenagiag First Nation

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick decides Sept. 30 won’t be a statutory holiday' New Brunswick decides Sept. 30 won’t be a statutory holiday
WATCH: The provincial government has decided it will not make Sept. 30 a statutory holiday in New Brunswick, and that’s not sitting well with indigenous leaders and other groups. Tim Roszell reports.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Metepenagiag First Nation Monday, bringing the community’s total up to seven.

In a statement posted to Chief Bill Ward’s Facebook page, the new cases are said to be connected to a cluster of previously confirmed cases.

“The confirmed cases are currently isolating and have been isolated since the first case was confirmed,” it said.

“Public Health has contacted all those who may have been directly exposed and those individuals are currently isolating and awaiting test results.”

Read more: Fredericton Marathon returns after two-year hiatus due to COVID-19

New Brunswick’s government does not issue COVID-19 updates on weekends or holidays, so the updated provincial total will be available on Tuesday.

Chief Ward’s statement said the First Nation is working with Public Health regarding the possibility of setting up a pop-up testing site. In the meantime, it said the testing centre in Miramichi is capable of handling an influx.

Read more: Maritime children in crisis amid pandemic, experts say

The first case in the cluster was announced Sept. 4 and three more cases were announced the next day. Ward’s statement said so far the cases have all been contained to one cluster and are connected to the same exposure.

“Metepenagiag Chief & Council and Health Centre are undertaking all measures to ensure that the spread is minimal,” it said.

“We are asking everyone to limit any unnecessary travel or visits, stay in your family bubble, wear masks, sanitize, and social distance.”

Gloves, masks and sanitizer kits are available outside the Health Centre, it said.

