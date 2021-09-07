Alberta to provide $340M for ranchers after drought-laden summer

Send this page to someone via email

After an extremely dry summer, the government of Alberta is offering a $340-million support program for ranchers in the province.

The 2021 Canada-Alberta Livestock Feed Assistance Initiative will help cover feed and water access costs for female breeding livestock.

Read more: Alberta wetlands critical during drought year

Ranchers can apply for up to $200 per head.

“Alberta’s livestock producers have experienced exceedingly dry conditions for months, putting additional stress on the very Albertans who feed Canadian families,” Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen said.

Story continues below advertisement

Payments will be received soon after the application is received, the government said. Once the applications are approved and processed, ranchers who sign up for direct deposit will see payment toward the end of the month.

Applicants could also receive a second payment of up to $106 per head under a “feed-need” approach, available to producers “who have experienced extraordinary costs as a result of the drought.”

Cattle and bison will be eligible for an initial payment of $94 per head and a secondary payment of $106 per head. Other livestock will be eligible for a different per-head payment, the government said.

“We’re here to support producers in times like these,” Darryl Kay, the CEO of the Alberta Financial Services Corporation, said. “This funding helps Alberta’s livestock producers and beekeepers sustain their operations during challenging times.”

Terms and conditions of the program are available on the AFSC website.