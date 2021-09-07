SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
O’Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers
O'Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers

Health

Pop-up COVID vaccine clinics to be held between Sept. 7 to 12 in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 1:10 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is hosting a number of one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the region during the week of Sept. 7 to Sept. 12.

People who are looking to receive their first or second dose of a vaccine can come to any one of the clinics on a walk-in basis.

Read more: New Moderna plant welcomed by public health experts but more details needed

Individuals who need a vaccine can also go to the COVID immunization centre at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie until Sept. 29 through an appointment or walk-in.

This week’s pop-up vaccine clinics:

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Clinic location: The Gilbert Centre, 80 Bradford St., Unit # 562 at the InclusHIV Care Clinic, Barrie

Time:  3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Wasaga Beach Rec Plex (indoors), 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19: Unvaccinated Ontario school staff will need to get tested 2 times per week

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Clinic location: Good Life Barrie, 42 Commerce Park Dr., Barrie

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Clinic location: Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market, 861 Bay St., Special Events Field Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Lakehead University – Orillia Campus, 500 University Road, Orillia

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Good Life Alliston, 117 Young St., Alliston

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Clinic location: Barrie North Collegiate Institute, 110 Grove St. East, Barrie

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: St. Dominics Catholic Secondary School, 955 Cedar Lane, Bracebridge

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Georgian Bay District Secondary School, 925 Hugel Ave., Midland

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: New Life Church, 28 Tracey Lane, Collingwood

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Read more: Toronto health workers voice COVID-19 concerns during Trudeau’s election stop

Friday, September 10, 2021

Clinic location: Patrick Fogarty High School, 15 Commerce Rd., Orillia

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: Banting High School, 203 Victoria St. East, Alliston

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Clinic location: East Bayfield – Barrie Women’s Hockey Association, 80 Livingston St., Barrie

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Clinic location: Open Air – Dunlop St., Barrie

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

