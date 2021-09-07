SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
O'Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers
Health

Quebec records 515 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'How Quebec businesses are dealing with first week of COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate' How Quebec businesses are dealing with first week of COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate
Quebec implemented its vaccine passport system to access non-essential businesses at the beginning of the month, but not all businesses say it's running smoothly. Global's Phil Carpenter looks at how some restaurants are even once again reverting to take-out only.

Quebec reported 515 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths Tuesday as the health crisis continues.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by 11 from the previous day for a total of 171. This includes 68 patients in intensive care units, an increase of four in the past 24 hours.

Since the last update, the province administered another 10,747 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine. More than 12.5 million shots have been given over the course of the immunization campaign.

Read more: Montreal restaurants struggle to adapt to COVID-19 vaccine passport

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows 17,887 tests were carried out Sunday.

Trending Stories

Quebec’s caseload has reached 393,852 while the death toll from the virus stood at 11,293 as of Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Recoveries in the province have topped 377,000 over the course of the health crisis.

Click to play video: 'How Quebec businesses are dealing with first week of COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate' How Quebec businesses are dealing with first week of COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate
How Quebec businesses are dealing with first week of COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate
