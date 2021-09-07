Quebec records 515 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 515 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths Tuesday as the health crisis continues.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by 11 from the previous day for a total of 171. This includes 68 patients in intensive care units, an increase of four in the past 24 hours.

Since the last update, the province administered another 10,747 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine. More than 12.5 million shots have been given over the course of the immunization campaign.

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows 17,887 tests were carried out Sunday.

Quebec’s caseload has reached 393,852 while the death toll from the virus stood at 11,293 as of Tuesday.

Recoveries in the province have topped 377,000 over the course of the health crisis.

