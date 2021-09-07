Menu

Crime

Man arrested following armed robbery at Peterborough convenience store: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 10:31 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a quick arrest following an armed robbery at a convenience store on Sept. 3, 2021. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man was arrested following an early morning armed robbery of a convenience store on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m., a man wearing a grey bandana and brandishing a knife entered a McDonnel Street convenience store. Police say he demanded an employee remove money from the cash register.

The employee complied and the suspect then fled northbound on Aylmer Street, police said.

Police were called and searched the area. Around 3:10 a.m. officers located the suspect walking in the area of Parkhill Road and George Street. However, police say the suspect was able to elude officers.

A perimeter was set up and the police drone was deployed to assist in the search.

Around 3:50 a.m., police were advised the same suspect had returned to the convenience store and was currently inside. Police say they located the suspect, who was found in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine.

Douglas Fullbrook, 34, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing later Friday.

