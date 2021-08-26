Wanted man arrested following reported theft at Chemong Road store in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man wanted on a warrant is facing additional theft charges after an incident Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 p.m. a loss prevention officer called police to report that a man was taken into custody following an incident at a store on Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

When police arrived, they were informed a number of items had been taken from the store and not paid for.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect was also wanted on a warrant in connection with several past incidents.

Chad Gladwin, 33, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township was arrested on the strength of the warrant and further charged with theft under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

