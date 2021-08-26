Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted man arrested following reported theft at Chemong Road store in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 9:58 am
A man faces theft charges following an incident at a Chemong Road store in Peterborough on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
A man faces theft charges following an incident at a Chemong Road store in Peterborough on Wednesday night. Peterborough Police Service

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man wanted on a warrant is facing additional theft charges after an incident Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 p.m. a loss prevention officer called police to report that a man was taken into custody following an incident at a store on Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

Read more: Peterborough police officer makes gunpoint arrest of 2 men brandishing weapons

When police arrived, they were informed a number of items had been taken from the store and not paid for.

Trending Stories

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect was also wanted on a warrant in connection with several past incidents.

Chad Gladwin, 33, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township was arrested on the strength of the warrant and further charged with theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

Click to play video: 'Repeat offenders a “revolving door issue” : police' Repeat offenders a “revolving door issue” : police
Repeat offenders a “revolving door issue” : police – Aug 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagTheft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagShoplifting tagOtonabee South Monaghan tagChemong Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers