2 loaded firearms dropped in donation bin in St. Jacobs: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after loaded weapons were dropped off at a donation centre in St. Jacobs.
They say officers were called to the business on Farmers Market Road on Friday afternoon at around 2:35 p.m.
Trending Stories
Police say staff were sorting through a donation bin when they found two loaded firearms.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments