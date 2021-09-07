Menu

Crime

2 loaded firearms dropped in donation bin in St. Jacobs: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 10:13 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after loaded weapons were dropped off at a donation centre in St. Jacobs.

They say officers were called to the business on Farmers Market Road on Friday afternoon at around 2:35 p.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police make an arrest in motorcycle chop shop investigation

Police say staff were sorting through a donation bin when they found two loaded firearms.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

