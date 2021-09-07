2 loaded firearms dropped in donation bin in St. Jacobs: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after loaded weapons were dropped off at a donation centre in St. Jacobs.

They say officers were called to the business on Farmers Market Road on Friday afternoon at around 2:35 p.m.

Police say staff were sorting through a donation bin when they found two loaded firearms.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.