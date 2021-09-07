Federal party leaders in Ontario, Quebec as election campaign enters week 4

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The main federal party leaders are in Central Canada Tuesday as the election campaign enters its fourth week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau starts the day on home turf, making an announcement in Montreal.

4:01 Canada election: poll suggestions Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM, Singh is ‘most trusted’ Canada election: poll suggestions Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM, Singh is ‘most trusted’

Later in the day, he’s due to travel to Ottawa, where he’ll participate in a virtual town hall with volunteers.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is spending a second day at his Ottawa home base, a ballroom in the Westin Hotel.

He’s scheduled to make an announcement in the morning, and hold a virtual telephone town hall with Ontario residents in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, is campaigning in Toronto, where he’s set to make an announcement on climate action this morning.