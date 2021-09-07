SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Federal party leaders in Ontario, Quebec as election campaign enters week 4

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 7:29 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Which party has the most confident voters?' Canada election: Which party has the most confident voters?
WATCH: Which party has the most confident voters?

The main federal party leaders are in Central Canada Tuesday as the election campaign enters its fourth week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau starts the day on home turf, making an announcement in Montreal.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: poll suggestions Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM, Singh is ‘most trusted’' Canada election: poll suggestions Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM, Singh is ‘most trusted’
Canada election: poll suggestions Trudeau still seen as best pick for PM, Singh is ‘most trusted’

Later in the day, he’s due to travel to Ottawa, where he’ll participate in a virtual town hall with volunteers.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is spending a second day at his Ottawa home base, a ballroom in the Westin Hotel.

Read more: O’Toole not ruling out future reversal of 2020 gun ban pending stakeholder review

He’s scheduled to make an announcement in the morning, and hold a virtual telephone town hall with Ontario residents in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, is campaigning in Toronto, where he’s set to make an announcement on climate action this morning.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
