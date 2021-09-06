COVID-19: 1 death, 393 new cases as Sask. sets new record for 7-day average

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 case count is up to 3,252 following Monday’s update of one new death and 393 new cases.

Total COVID-19 provincial deaths are at 612 while reported cases are up to 56,533 in the province.

New cases were located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 25

Far northeast: 23

Northwest: 65

North central: 64

Northeast: 31

Saskatoon: 97

Central west: four

Central east: 10

Regina: 11

Southwest: 15

South central: 13

South east: 10

The Saskatoon region now accounts for 998 active cases in Saskatchewan with the north central zone behind with 531.

The provincial government’s update on Monday noted that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is at 346, or 28.7 new cases per 100,000. It’s the province’s highest average since 321 back on Jan. 12, 2021 following a surge in new cases after the 2020 holiday season.

In addition, nearly 35 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 years of age category and just over 12 per cent of new cases are people who are fully vaccinated.

There were 260 new recoveries, which brings total provincial recoveries to 52,669.

Hospitalizations have grown to 145, an increase from 138 on Sunday. 118 people are receiving inpatient care and 27 are in ICUs.

The government added that 71 per cent (103 patients) of the 145 patients in hospitals are not fully vaccinated.

On Monday, there were 2,889 COVID-19 tests performed and 2,489 reported doses were administered.

