Quebec reports 530 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

In Quebec, health officials reported 530 new cases but no additional deaths Monday tied to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said of the infections recorded in the latest daily tally, there were 419 people who were not considered adequately vaccinated.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations went up by 11 to 160. This includes 64 patients in intensive care units, a rise of eight from the previous day.

Dubé said 20 of the 23 newly-admitted patients were not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The vaccination campaign saw another 12,066 doses of the vaccine administered since the last update. Quebec has given more than 12.5 million shots since the rollout began.

When it comes to screening, 16,394 tests were given Saturday.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 393,340 COVID-19 cases. The health crisis has killed 11,193 Quebecers to date.

Recoveries from the virus topped 374,000 as of last Friday.

—With files from The Canadian Press