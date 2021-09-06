SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 530 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'How Quebec businesses are dealing with first week of COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate' How Quebec businesses are dealing with first week of COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate
Quebec implemented its vaccine passport system to access non-essential businesses at the beginning of the month, but not all businesses say it's running smoothly. Global's Phil Carpenter looks at how some restaurants are even once again reverting to takeout only.

In Quebec, health officials reported 530 new cases but no additional deaths Monday tied to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said of the infections recorded in the latest daily tally, there were 419 people who were not considered adequately vaccinated.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations went up by 11 to 160. This includes 64 patients in intensive care units, a rise of eight from the previous day.

Dubé said 20 of the 23 newly-admitted patients were not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Montreal restaurants struggle to adapt to COVID-19 vaccine passport

The vaccination campaign saw another 12,066 doses of the vaccine administered since the last update. Quebec has given more than 12.5 million shots since the rollout began.

When it comes to screening, 16,394 tests were given Saturday.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 393,340 COVID-19 cases. The health crisis has killed 11,193 Quebecers to date.

Recoveries from the virus topped 374,000 as of last Friday.

With files from The Canadian Press

