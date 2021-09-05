COVID-19: Sask. Health warns about exposure at Brown’s Socialhouse in Moose Jaw

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about an increased exposure risk at Brown’s Socialhouse in Moose Jaw, Sask.

SHA said a person or persons attended the location while infectious during the following dates and times.

Thursday, August 26: 12:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, August 28: 5:00 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, August 29: 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Monday, August 30: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Following Disease Control Regulations, anyone who was there during these times should seek testing and immediately self-isolate and remain in isolation until 14 days have passed from the most recent date of attendance.

If people who were at Browns Socialhouse during these dates and times are fully vaccinated and their second dose was administered at least 14 days before attending the location, they do not have to self-isolate.

SHA added these individuals should self-monitor for symptoms and if symptoms develop, they should start self-isolating and seek testing.