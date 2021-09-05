Fentanyl-laced drugs could be circulating in 2 northern Manitoba communities: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in northern Manitoba are cautioning two communities there may be fentanyl-laced drugs circulating in their area.

Mounties say the illicit pills with a greenish tinge resembling oxycodone tablets, locally known as “green beans,” could be making the rounds in Oxford House and Shamattawa.

Police say they believe the potent drug is behind one death and several overdoses spanning the last three days.

They’re asking people living in these communities to safely dispose of them right away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or the Oxford House RCMP at (204) 538-2211 and Shamattawa RCMP at (204) 565-2350.

Story continues below advertisement

4:48 Prairie Harm Reduction on overdose awareness, federal election Prairie Harm Reduction on overdose awareness, federal election