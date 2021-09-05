Menu

Canada

Fentanyl-laced drugs could be circulating in 2 northern Manitoba communities: RCMP

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 6:37 pm
Mounties say the illicit pills with a greenish tinge resembling oxycodone tablets, locally known as "green beans," could be making their rounds in Oxford House and Shamattawa. RCMP say the pills may not look exactly like they do in this picture. View image in full screen
Mounties say the illicit pills with a greenish tinge resembling oxycodone tablets, locally known as "green beans," could be making their rounds in Oxford House and Shamattawa. RCMP say the pills may not look exactly like they do in this picture. Manitoba RCMP / Supplied

RCMP in northern Manitoba are cautioning two communities there may be fentanyl-laced drugs circulating in their area.

Mounties say the illicit pills with a greenish tinge resembling oxycodone tablets, locally known as “green beans,” could be making the rounds in Oxford House and Shamattawa.

Police say they believe the potent drug is behind one death and several overdoses spanning the last three days.

Read more: Manitoba on pace to exceed drug-overdose deaths in 2021

They’re asking people living in these communities to safely dispose of them right away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or the Oxford House RCMP at (204) 538-2211 and Shamattawa RCMP at (204) 565-2350.

Click to play video: 'Prairie Harm Reduction on overdose awareness, federal election' Prairie Harm Reduction on overdose awareness, federal election
Prairie Harm Reduction on overdose awareness, federal election
