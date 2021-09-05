Menu

Canada

Two West Island, Que., COVID-19 vaccinations centres close their doors

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 9:00 pm
At the Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe Claire, some have refused the AstraZeneca vaccine. Mar 15, 2020. View image in full screen
At the Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe Claire, some have refused the AstraZeneca vaccine. Mar 15, 2020. Dan Spector / Global News

Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Montreal’s West-Island are now closed.

Both the Bob-Birnie Arena in Pointe-Claire and the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre in DDO closed their doors on Sept. 5.

Read more: Quebec reports 666 new COVID 19 cases, one death, hospitalizations remain stable

Over 71 per cent of West Islanders have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 150,000 vaccines have been administered at both locations over six months.

The (CIUSSS) de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal says it’s shifting gears and will focus on schools and pop-up clinics in an effort to reach those who have yet to receive a shot.

The Gerry-Robertson Community Centre in Pierrefonds, the Trudeau Airport drive-thru and the Centre Sportif Dollard-St-Laurent arena remain open.

