Two West Island, Que., COVID-19 vaccinations centres close their doors

Send this page to someone via email

Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Montreal’s West-Island are now closed.

Both the Bob-Birnie Arena in Pointe-Claire and the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Civic Centre in DDO closed their doors on Sept. 5.

Over 71 per cent of West Islanders have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 150,000 vaccines have been administered at both locations over six months.

The (CIUSSS) de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal says it’s shifting gears and will focus on schools and pop-up clinics in an effort to reach those who have yet to receive a shot.

The Gerry-Robertson Community Centre in Pierrefonds, the Trudeau Airport drive-thru and the Centre Sportif Dollard-St-Laurent arena remain open.

Advertisement