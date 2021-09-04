COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 355 new cases, breaks 700K-mark for second doses

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported 355 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Saturday, with Saskatoon reporting 110 of those new cases.

The city continues to be the hot spot for daily new COVID-19 cases and has an active case total of 840.

The north central zone of the province reported the second most new cases on Saturday with 73. The far north east followed behind with 30 new cases.

Regina reported 21 new cases on Saturday and has an active case total of 162.

The 0-to-19 age group reported the most new cases with 146, 138 of which were in unvaccinated people. It is unclear how many of those cases are in individuals under 12 who are currently not eligible for vaccination.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 300 or 24.9 per 100,000.

Saskatchewan also recorded another milestone on Saturday with 700,593 people now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There were 2,812 new doses reported since the province’s last update on Friday.

There are 138 people in hospital with COVID-19 including 22 patients in ICU.