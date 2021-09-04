SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 355 new cases, breaks 700K-mark for second doses

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: O’Toole unveils plan to combat COVID-19, increase vaccinations' Canada election: O’Toole unveils plan to combat COVID-19, increase vaccinations
WATCH: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole laid out his party’s plan to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19 on Saturday, pledging to work with provinces to combat the pandemic, and get vaccine numbers up.

Saskatchewan health officials reported 355 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Saturday, with Saskatoon reporting 110 of those new cases.

Read more: SHA adopts modified approach to contact tracing

The city continues to be the hot spot for daily new COVID-19 cases and has an active case total of 840.

The north central zone of the province reported the second most new cases on Saturday with 73. The far north east followed behind with 30 new cases.

Click to play video: 'Sask. records highest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases in 9 months' Sask. records highest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases in 9 months
Sask. records highest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases in 9 months

Regina reported 21 new cases on Saturday and has an active case total of 162.

Read more: Masks required in Saskatoon high schools starting Sept. 7

The 0-to-19 age group reported the most new cases with 146, 138 of which were in unvaccinated people. It is unclear how many of those cases are in individuals under 12 who are currently not eligible for vaccination.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 300 or 24.9 per 100,000.

Read more: Fully vaccinated people are half as likely to develop ‘Long COVID’ symptoms

Saskatchewan also recorded another milestone on Saturday with 700,593 people now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There were 2,812 new doses reported since the province’s last update on Friday.

There are 138 people in hospital with COVID-19 including 22 patients in ICU.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
