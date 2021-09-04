Victim identified in fatal north Toronto shooting, suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city’s north end on Friday afternoon.

Toronto Police Insp. Michael Williams told reporters local emergency crews, as well as officers from York Region, were called to Steeles Avenue West near Allness Street, just west of Dufferin Street, at around 1:20 p.m. after a construction worker was struck by what is believed to be a stolen pickup truck.

Williams said the pickup truck went on to hit a white construction truck. It was alleged the suspect tried to take off, but at some point during the incident, a man was shot by the suspect.

Paramedics took the shooting victim, identified as 42-year-old Toronto resident Floreano Lopes, to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The worker who was hit by the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene and that a firearm was recovered.

View image in full screen Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue West at around 1:20 p.m. on Friday. Don Curran / Global News

Thirty-seven-year-old Jonathon Kozuch has been charged with second-degree murder. Police said he has been remanded into custody by a judge.

Officers are now looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone who was in the area that has dashcam or surveillance footage.

Those with information are asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Lopes’ death marks Toronto’s 54th homicide of 2021.

— With files from Nick Westoll

View image in full screen Floreano Lopes is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police