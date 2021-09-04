SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

ANALYSIS: North Shore ridings come into play for Conservatives and NDP

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Analysis: impact of week three of federal election in B.C.' Analysis: impact of week three of federal election in B.C.
Global News reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the third week of the federal election campaign, focusing on the North Shore ridings and how they may swing.

Vancouver’s North Shore has been kind to Justin Trudeau and the Liberals but his political opponents are pushing to change that.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole made a stop in North Vancouver on Friday night. The Conservatives have historically done well in both West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Read more: Federal Election 2021: Key ridings to watch in British Columbia

Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the three ridings that touch at least part of the North Shore in their weekly look at the 2021 federal election.

Trending Stories

O’Toole was also in Nanaimo on Saturday. The riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith is seen as a possible flip, with Green incumbent Paul Manly trying to hold on. But both the Conservatives and the NDP have eyes set on the riding.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal Election tagcanada election tagNorth Vancouver tagErin O'Toole tagNorth Shore tagelection 2021 tagswing ridings tagelection extra tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers