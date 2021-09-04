ANALYSIS: North Shore ridings come into play for Conservatives and NDP

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s North Shore has been kind to Justin Trudeau and the Liberals but his political opponents are pushing to change that.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole made a stop in North Vancouver on Friday night. The Conservatives have historically done well in both West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman break down the three ridings that touch at least part of the North Shore in their weekly look at the 2021 federal election.

O’Toole was also in Nanaimo on Saturday. The riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith is seen as a possible flip, with Green incumbent Paul Manly trying to hold on. But both the Conservatives and the NDP have eyes set on the riding.

