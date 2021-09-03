Regina high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving young female: police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have arrested and charged a 49-year-old high school teacher with sexual offences, including sexual exploitation allegedly involving a female student.

“This is the result of investigation into what was described as social media communication of a sexual nature with a female youth,” a police report stated.

Police said they were made aware of the incident on Thursday of what was described as an inappropriate relationship/communication between a teacher and a young student.

Investigators gathered initial statements and made arrangements to ensure the student was safe.

Police say Jeffrey G. Dumba was arrested without incident and school administration is aware of the incident.

“The Regina Police Service will not name the specific school at this time, as all who need to know will be made aware. This decision also protects the victim’s identity and privacy,” the police statement added.

According to a student handbook accessible online, Dumba was a science and biology teacher at Thom Collegiate during the 2019-2020 school year.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Dumba faces charges of luring, sexual exploitation, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

He was released on a JP undertaking with numerous conditions.

Dumba is expected to make his first court appearance on these charges on Oct. 21 in provincial court.

