Human remains unearthed at construction site north of Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

South Frontenac’s detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to an unusual scene in Verona Friday morning.

At approximately 9:25 a.m., officers went to a construction site in the township, where human remains were excavated.

The construction site was closed until the coroner arrived.

In consultation with the forensic anthropologist, OPP deemed the site a “colonial burial.”

Following the discovery, the site was released to the owner.