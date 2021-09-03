Menu

Canada

Human remains unearthed at construction site north of Kingston

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 5:19 pm
Human remains unearthed at construction site north of Kingston - image View image in full screen
OPP

South Frontenac’s detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to an unusual scene in Verona Friday morning.

At approximately 9:25 a.m., officers went to a construction site in the township, where human remains were excavated.

Read more: Archaeologists unearth the past at Kingston’s Fort Frontenac

The construction site was closed until the coroner arrived.

In consultation with the forensic anthropologist, OPP deemed the site a “colonial burial.”

Following the discovery, the site was released to the owner.

Read more: Archaeology students dig up the past at Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump

