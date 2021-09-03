York Region Public Health issues COVID-19 order requiring hosts of gatherings to keep contact lists

In response to escalating COVID-19 cases, York Region Public Health is putting in place new requirements for hosts of social gatherings such as keeping contact information for all attendees.

“These additional measures are intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, facilitate timely contact tracing measures and further help to control and manage cases and outbreaks of COVID-19,” a statement issued by the department Friday afternoon said.

Officials said as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, the new public health order will take effect and it will apply to those who host social gatherings at homes and commercial facilities.

Hosts will be required to keep a complete list of names of those in attendance as well as contact information for every person. The order will require that list to be turned over to York Region Public Health staff within 24 hours should it be needed for contact tracing purposes.

Those who are hosting occasions will also need to provide public health staff with “other information requested about the gathering” in order to assist with managing COVID-19 cases and contact tracing.

The order reinforces an obligation for hosts to ensure “all requirements for social gatherings set out in the Reopening Ontario Act and local regulations are met.”

Friday’s statement also reiterated York Region residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 will need to isolate for 10 days since the onset of symptoms first began. Those who have symptoms will need to isolate for 10 days unless a negative COVID-19 test result is received. Also, those identified as close contacts will need to isolate for 10 days after their last exposure.

Officials said if anyone fails to comply with the order, they could face a fine of up to $5,000 for each day offences occur if convicted.