London Knights kick off pre-season in first game at Budweiser Gardens since March 2020

For the first time in 18 months, OHL hockey will return to Budweiser Gardens on Friday as the London Knights kick off the pre-season against the Sarnia Sting.

The Knights’ last regular-season home game was on March 8, 2020, as last season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A year and a half off, you begin to miss it pretty early. With all the stuff going on last year, we didn’t know if you were going to have a season or whatnot, but it just feels right to be back,” said Knights forward Antonio Stranges.

“Me and Luke (Evangelista) were talking the other night at my billet house, and we were both just like, ‘Feels good. It just feels really good to be back at Bud Gardens.'”

Knights GM Rob Simpson said it’s hard to know what to expect.

“We feel good about our team, but you just haven’t seen the league as well because everybody’s in this situation,” he said.

“Our exhibition against Sarnia — we could be good, Sarnia could be good, it could be a heck of a game. But you just have that uneasy feeling that you just don’t know until you see them.”

Budweiser Gardens’ new vaccination protocols are now in effect, requiring anyone age 12 and older attending to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Additionally, under provincial regulations through Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen, only 1,000 spectators are currently permitted in the arena.

Friday’s game can be heard on Global News Radio 980 CFPL live online starting at 7 p.m., with puck drop just after 7:30 p.m.

–With files from Global News’ Scott Monich.

