Man critically injured in afternoon shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s north end Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Allness Street and Steeles Avenue West, just west of Dufferin Street, at around 1:20 p.m.

An update posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account said a man was shot. It also said the shooting might have been connected to an attempted car theft.

The victim was rushed by Toronto Paramedics to the hospital with a police escort.

The update said York Regional Police were also notified of the shooting and that a man was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Steeles Avenue West near the scene of the shooting was closed for the investigation.