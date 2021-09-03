Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man critically injured in afternoon shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 2:16 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s north end Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Allness Street and Steeles Avenue West, just west of Dufferin Street, at around 1:20 p.m.

An update posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account said a man was shot. It also said the shooting might have been connected to an attempted car theft.

Trending Stories

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

The victim was rushed by Toronto Paramedics to the hospital with a police escort.

The update said York Regional Police were also notified of the shooting and that a man was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Steeles Avenue West near the scene of the shooting was closed for the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagYork Regional Police tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto shootings tagShooting in Toronto tagShooting Steeles and Allness tagSteeles Avenue West shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers