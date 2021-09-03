Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Curious about what’s open and closed on Labour Day in Ottawa? We have you covered.

Many retailers, grocery stores and other services will be closed or have reduced hours on the upcoming statutory holiday.

Keep in mind that while proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not yet needed to access non-essential businesses in Ontario, those travelling to Quebec will need to have their vaccine receipts and proof of address on hand before entering restaurants, gyms or other services over the long weekend.

Shopping

The downtown Rideau Centre and the shops at Tanger Outlets will both be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day, while the St. Laurent, Place D’Orleans and Bayshore shopping centres will be closed.

Some drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, are open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores will be closed on Sept. 6, but the Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., the Loblaws on Isabella Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the McKeen Metro in the Glebe will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All LCBO stores in Ottawa will be closed on Labour Day.

The following Beer Stores in the area will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

1860 Bank St.

1984 Baseline Rd.

548 Montreal Rd.

515 Somerset St. W.

3500 Fallowfield Rd.

499 Terry Fox Dr.

2276 Tenth Line Rd.

Swimming and recreation

Some pools, both indoor and outdoor, and weight and cardio rooms at Ottawa recreational facilities will be open on Monday, but with modified schedules.

Splash pads will be open as well, weather permitting.

Supervised beaches and wading pools are closed for the season, however.

Check the City of Ottawa’s recreation services website for the latest updates.

The National Capital Commission also has a full list of its beaches and parkways open for walking and cycling.

Tourism and entertainment

The city’s Karsh-Masson, Barbara Ann Scott and city hall art galleries will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labour Day, though the local sports hall of fame and all other archives and galleries will be closed.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will welcome guests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9:10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum will both be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The National Gallery of Canada will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum and Canadian History Museum in Gatineau, Que., will both be closed on Monday.

All cinemas are permitted to open in Ottawa under Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan, with capacity limits of 50 per cent.

Transit and parking

Buses and the Confederation Line LRT will operate according to a Sunday schedule on Sept. 6.

Note that the Trillium Line remains closed for construction work related to Stage 2 LRT, replaced by bus service along the north-south route.

Para Transpo will operate according to holiday service.

The OC Transpo customer service centre in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All overtime parking regulations and restrictions are not being enforced on Labour Day.

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside garbage, green bin or recycling pickup on Labour Day, though garbage pickups in multi-residential complexes will be unaffected.

All curbside pickups will be delayed by one day, as will recycling, green bin and bulky item pickups in multi-residential buildings.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH)

Check the OPH vaccination page for information on how to get a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the Labour Day weekend.

For anyone in need of a coronavirus test, the following assessment centres will be open on Sept. 6:

Ray Friel, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Brewer Park Arena (both adults and kids), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kemptville Assessment Centre, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Coventry Road drive-thru, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Somerset West Community Health Centre, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The supervised injection site and associated program office at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The site’s mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The OPH Information Centre will be closed but the COVID-19 phone line will be available at 613-580-6744.

Also closed on Sept. 6:

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics

Dental clinics

OPH’s baby help line and phone support for breastfeeding parents will not be available.

Other city services

The client services centres at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place will be closed, as well as the provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Dr.

Ottawa’s city-run child-care centres will be closed on Labour Day.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will also be closed.

Respite centres on Bayview Road, McArthur Road and Cumberland Street will all be closed on Monday, reopening on Sept. 7.

Residents can still call 311 for urgent matters that require the city’s immediate attention.

