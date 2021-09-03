Fanshawe College not allowing unvaccinated people without medical exemptions on campus as of Nov. 5

Send this page to someone via email

Fanshawe College has outlined more details of its COVID-19 vaccination policy, just ahead of the start of the fall term.

Last week, the college announced that it would be mandating that all staff, students, contractors and visitors required to be on campus this fall be fully immunized against COVID-19. At that time, the college only said that those unvaccinated without an “approved exemption” would be required to take part in testing.

The college now says that as of Nov. 5, anyone coming to any Fanshawe College campus will have to be fully vaccinated or have an approved medical exemption and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving on campus.

Those who are not fully vaccinated and who do not have an approved medical exemption “will not be permitted on campus as of November 5,” the college says.

The start date was chosen to give people enough time to receive both vaccine doses as well as for the 14-day waiting period after the second dose.

“Fanshawe’s COVID-19 vaccination policy is being developed to help protect our students and employees who must come on campus,” senior manager of environment health, safety and emergency service Brenda Henry said in a statement.

“We recognize the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our region, and we are committed to keeping our community safe.”

In addition to the vaccination policy, Fanshawe adds roughly 60 per cent of students will be learning entirely online as part of efforts to limit capacity on campus and guidelines remain in place in regards to physical distancing, masks and screening.

–With files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick.