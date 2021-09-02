1 dead following crash on Cockshutt Road in Norfolk County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a collision Thursday night just northeast of Waterford in Norfolk County.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the two vehicles collided after 6 p.m. on Cockshutt Road at Concession 3 of Townsend.

“As a result of that collision, I’m sad to say that one of the operators of a motor vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a Twitter post.

Collision investigators have not yet determined the nature of the accident, according to Sanchuk.

A stretch of road on Cockshutt between Norfolk County Road 19 East and Concession 2 of Townsend will be closed until early morning on Friday, according to OPP.

