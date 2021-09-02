Menu

News

Vancouver man could face charges in crash that killed 2 in West Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 10:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Fatal accidents on Metro Vancouver roads' Fatal accidents on Metro Vancouver roads
WATCH: Two people are dead after a crash in West Vancouver on Cypress Bowl Road. And one person is dead following a crash on Highway 17 in Surrey, after a semi-truck that police say was towing a fuel trailer collided with a small commuter van.

West Vancouver police say a 22-year-old Vancouver man could face charges in the wake of a collision that killed two others Thursday morning.

The crash, which happened just before 4 a.m. on Cypress Bowl Road, left two 20-year-old Surrey men dead.

Read more: Speed a factor in Surrey crash that killed three teens: RCMP

Police say speed and alcohol “likely” contributed to the crash.

Thursday evening, police said they had arrested the suspect after a preliminary investigation, adding that he could face charges of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm.

A portion of Cypress Bowl Road was closed for collision investigators, but reopened around 2 p.m.

Fatal accidents on Metro Vancouver roads

 

