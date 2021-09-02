Vancouver man could face charges in crash that killed 2 in West Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver police say a 22-year-old Vancouver man could face charges in the wake of a collision that killed two others Thursday morning.

The crash, which happened just before 4 a.m. on Cypress Bowl Road, left two 20-year-old Surrey men dead.

Police say speed and alcohol “likely” contributed to the crash.

Thursday evening, police said they had arrested the suspect after a preliminary investigation, adding that he could face charges of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm.

A portion of Cypress Bowl Road was closed for collision investigators, but reopened around 2 p.m.

