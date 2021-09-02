City of Regina mask mandate will apply to REAL facilities, including Mosaic Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina mask mandate in effect starting Saturday will apply to Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) as it is a city-owned facility, a press released stated.

This means people will need to wear a mask at all indoor facilities on the REAL campus including the Queensbury Convention Centre, AffinityPlex, International Trade Centre, Brandt Centre, Cooperators Centre and the Canada Centre Complex.

As for Mosaic Stadium, masks will be required when visiting any indoor portion of the facility. This includes any indoor lobby, lounge, suite, operational areas, elevators or washrooms.

2:25 Backlash and anger after anti-vaccine protestors target B.C. hospitals Backlash and anger after anti-vaccine protestors target B.C. hospitals

Children under 2, people with medical conditions, or those who cannot place or remove masks without assistance are exempt from this requirement.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, individuals attending an event on the REAL campus where food and drinks are served must wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

Masks are not required for physical activity but must be worn in public spaces.