Health

City of Regina mask mandate will apply to REAL facilities, including Mosaic Stadium

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 7:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Mandatory masking, proof of vaccination announced for city of Regina facilities' Mandatory masking, proof of vaccination announced for city of Regina facilities
WATCH: Regina is masking up again for the fourth wave of COVID-19. This time, it's not just your mask you'll need handy, but your proof of vaccination as well.

The City of Regina mask mandate in effect starting Saturday will apply to Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) as it is a city-owned facility, a press released stated.

Read more: Mandatory masking, proof of vaccination announced for city of Regina facilities

This means people will need to wear a mask at all indoor facilities on the REAL campus including the Queensbury Convention Centre, AffinityPlex, International Trade Centre, Brandt Centre, Cooperators Centre and the Canada Centre Complex.

As for Mosaic Stadium, masks will be required when visiting any indoor portion of the facility. This includes any indoor lobby, lounge, suite, operational areas, elevators or washrooms.

Children under 2, people with medical conditions, or those who cannot place or remove masks without assistance are exempt from this requirement.

Additionally, individuals attending an event on the REAL campus where food and drinks are served must wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

Read more: COVID-19: Some Regina parents frustrated by continued masking requirements in schools

Masks are not required for physical activity but must be worn in public spaces.

