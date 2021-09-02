SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Going mask-free on Metro Vancouver transit could come with $115 fine

By Simon Little & Janet Brown Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Masks are a must once again in all B.C. public indoor settings' Masks are a must once again in all B.C. public indoor settings
WATCH: Greg Wilson of the Retail Council of Canada discusses how B.C.'s reinstated mask mandate impacts retailers – Aug 26, 2021

With B.C.’s COVID-19 mask mandate back in place, Metro Vancouver Transit Police are warning riders that failure to mask up could come with a $115 fine.

Transit police say they’re “awaiting further guidance” from the province about what enforcement mechanisms they’ll have.

Read more: B.C. brings back mandatory masks in public indoor spaces for entire province

But in the meantime, police say TransLink has reinstated its own mask rule, which authorizes officers to issue the tickets under the Greater Vancouver Transit Safety Regulation.

Click to play video: 'Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute' Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute
Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute

B.C. reimplemented a province-wide mask mandate on Aug. 25, amid rising cases driven by the now dominant and highly-contagious Delta variant.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It applies to retail stores and malls, public buildings, public transportation, restaurants and pubs (unless seated) and common areas of a number of buildings.

The move comes amid unanswered questions about how B.C. will enforce its newest COVID-19 restriction, the proof-of-immunization vaccine card program which begins Sept. 13.

Read more: Man wanted for urinating on floor of a B.C. Dairy Queen after refusing to wear mask

Police unions have already warned that they are under-resourced to address a potential uptick in calls related to disputes over the vaccine passport, and some businesses say they’re worried front-line workers will be left to handle abuse.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix acknowledged there would be issues around enforcement, but said the province would “work through these issues with all of our partners to make sure that this is a success.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagmask mandate tagcovid mask tagMasks On Transit tagbc mask mandate tagmask on transit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers