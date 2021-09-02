Going mask-free on Metro Vancouver transit could come with $115 fine

Send this page to someone via email

With B.C.’s COVID-19 mask mandate back in place, Metro Vancouver Transit Police are warning riders that failure to mask up could come with a $115 fine.

Transit police say they’re “awaiting further guidance” from the province about what enforcement mechanisms they’ll have.

But in the meantime, police say TransLink has reinstated its own mask rule, which authorizes officers to issue the tickets under the Greater Vancouver Transit Safety Regulation.

B.C. reimplemented a province-wide mask mandate on Aug. 25, amid rising cases driven by the now dominant and highly-contagious Delta variant.

It applies to retail stores and malls, public buildings, public transportation, restaurants and pubs (unless seated) and common areas of a number of buildings.

The move comes amid unanswered questions about how B.C. will enforce its newest COVID-19 restriction, the proof-of-immunization vaccine card program which begins Sept. 13.

Police unions have already warned that they are under-resourced to address a potential uptick in calls related to disputes over the vaccine passport, and some businesses say they’re worried front-line workers will be left to handle abuse.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix acknowledged there would be issues around enforcement, but said the province would “work through these issues with all of our partners to make sure that this is a success.”