Education

COVID-19: Western University students hopeful for ‘normal year’ as they move back to residence

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 7:01 pm
Residency advisors and frosh week volunteers, helping students move into residency at Western University during the fist week of school on September 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Residency advisors and frosh week volunteers, helping students move into residency at Western University during the fist week of school on September 3, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

With the new school year a week away, university and college students are moving back to London, Ont., this week to get ready to start classes in person and move back into residence.

Last year, many post-secondary students had to adapt to a lot of changes, going away to school with multiple closures and pivots to online learning.

Both Western University and Fanshawe College have implemented vaccine policies for living on campus and attended classes in-person to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

With students being allowed back onto campus for in-person learning, Global News caught up with some new students and parents moving into residency to talk about what they are looking forward to.

Residency advisors and frosh week volunteers helping new students get excited to move into residency at Western University during the fist week of school on September 3, 2021 View image in full screen
Residency advisors and frosh week volunteers helping new students get excited to move into residency at Western University during the fist week of school on September 3, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
First year nursing student Savanna Danayana moving into residency at Western University on September 3, 2021 View image in full screen
First year nursing student Savanna Danayana moving into residency at Western University on September 3, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

For first-year nursing student Savanna Danayana, getting to start school is exciting, after postponing a year due to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement
“It kind of was a drag on [my] motivation, but now I am excited to get back into it.”

Danayana said she is looking forward to making friends and starting to study to be a nurse.

Read more: Western University requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination on campus

First year engineering student Yathu Suthkren moving into residency at Western University on September 3, 2021 View image in full screen
First year engineering student Yathu Suthkren moving into residency at Western University on September 3, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

For first-year engineering student Yathu Suthkren, after finishing his final year of high school online and not getting a graduation due to COVID, he is hoping for a relatively normal school year with a party or two.

Trending Stories

As to what he is worried about:“Staying focused and getting stuff done on time, it’s a huge transition from high school so kind of weird,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

For first-year engineering student, Sarzeen Naveed, starting school is a mix of emotions.

“Honestly I am not sure, I guess I am looking forward to this new life — it’s going be very different from what I am used to, and I am excited about the courses because I am very interested in the engineering field,” Naveed said.

For first year engineering student, Sarzeen Naveed with his two parents helping him move into residency at Western University on September 3, 2021 View image in full screen
For first year engineering student, Sarzeen Naveed with his two parents helping him move into residency at Western University on September 3, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

His mother Aliya Naveed, who was helping him move into residence, says she is “really happy” for him to start his studies.

Read more: Fanshawe College not allowing unvaccinated people without medical exemptions on campus as of Nov. 5

Students moving into residency for the new school year on September 3, 2021 View image in full screen
Students moving into residency for the new school year on September 3, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Other parents like Richard Cos were also saying goodbye today.

Story continues below advertisement

Cos, who was dropping his daughter Claire off to her first year in business, said he is not worried about his daughter starting school.

“We will miss her for sure, but she is not too far, and I think she will have a lot of fun,” Cos said.

As for COVID-19, Cos said he is hopeful that with everyone vaccinated, his daughter can have a normal year.

“We are really hoping we don’t have another lockdown in October, because it would be a shame to miss out.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: What some Ontario universities, colleges are doing to prepare for fall semester' COVID-19: What some Ontario universities, colleges are doing to prepare for fall semester
COVID-19: What some Ontario universities, colleges are doing to prepare for fall semester – Aug 10, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
