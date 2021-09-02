14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 57

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Thursday, as its total case count during the pandemic climbed to 4,708.
Active cases have increased from the previous day to 57, with another five new recoveries being reported as well.
Read more: Ontario doctors urged to be selective about issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine
Guelph’s total resolved cases have climbed to 4,607 and its death toll related to the coronavirus remains at 44.
In Wellington County, three new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,808.
Active cases increased to 28 in the county with one new recovery being reported.
The total resolved case count is at 1,743, while Wellington County’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.
Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are six people being treated in hospital, including three in intensive care.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 78.9 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 84.3 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.
In Guelph, 84.3 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and 90.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 72.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77.1 per cent have received one dose.
Read more: Ontario government to require COVID-19 vaccine certificates for many indoor public settings
With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.
As of Wednesday, 72.4 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 74.2 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.
Comments