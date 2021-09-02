Saskatchewan reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 2,466 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported on Thursday that one more person with COVID-19 has died.

Details about the person’s age or hometown were not released.

Officials reported 267 new cases and 170 recoveries, with an active case total of 2,466 in the province.

The new cases are in the far northwest (15), far north central (2), far northeast (31), northwest (50), north central (40), northeast (7), Saskatoon (59), central west (3), central east (5), Regina (14), south central (2) and southeast (18) zones. Twenty-one new cases had pending residence information.

Saskatoon and the surrounding area had the highest active case count with 724.

The 0-to-19 age group reported the most new cases with 72– all but one of them unvaccinated. It is unclear how many of those individuals are under 12 and therefore can’t be vaccinated.

The 20-to-29 age group reported the second most new cases with 56 — 48 of whom were unvaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases was 279, or 23.1 per 100,000.

The number of hospitalized patients remained unchanged at 134, including 23 in intensive care.

Health-care workers administered an additional 2,933 vaccine doses since the province’s last report on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, a total of 697,571 individuals had been fully vaccinated.