SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 2,466 active cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Nurses union: ‘Incredible’ pressure at Sask. hospitals' Nurses union: ‘Incredible’ pressure at Sask. hospitals
Saskatchewan Union of Nurses president Tracy Zambory says nurses are facing "incredible" pressure amid the fourth wave of COVID-19, and says a staff shortage is putting more stress on hospitals.

Saskatchewan health officials reported on Thursday that one more person with COVID-19 has died.

Details about the person’s age or hometown were not released.

Read more: Ontario sees jump in COVID-19 vaccine bookings after certificate announcement

Officials reported 267 new cases and 170 recoveries, with an active case total of 2,466 in the province.

The new cases are in the far northwest (15), far north central (2), far northeast (31), northwest (50), north central (40), northeast (7), Saskatoon (59), central west (3), central east (5), Regina (14), south central (2) and southeast (18) zones. Twenty-one new cases had pending residence information.

Click to play video: 'Full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test to be required at Roughrider games' Full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test to be required at Roughrider games
Full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test to be required at Roughrider games

Saskatoon and the surrounding area had the highest active case count with 724.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vaccination push for Saskatchewan Métis citizens

The 0-to-19 age group reported the most new cases with 72– all but one of them unvaccinated. It is unclear how many of those individuals are under 12 and therefore can’t be vaccinated.

The 20-to-29 age group reported the second most new cases with 56 — 48 of whom were unvaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases was 279, or 23.1 per 100,000.

Read more: More than 200 people protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates outside Saskatoon hospital

The number of hospitalized patients remained unchanged at 134, including 23 in intensive care.

Health-care workers administered an additional 2,933 vaccine doses since the province’s last report on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, a total of 697,571 individuals had been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagsask covid-19 update tagsask covid update tagSaskatchewan COVID update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers