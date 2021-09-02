SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario sees jump in COVID-19 vaccine bookings after certificate announcement: health minister

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 3:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Mixed reaction among Ontario businesses over vaccine passports' Mixed reaction among Ontario businesses over vaccine passports
In just a few weeks Ontarians will have to present proof of vaccination at several indoor public settings and nonessential businesses. It comes after months of resistance from the Ford government. Brittany Rosen has reaction on the vaccine certificate system.

Similar to other jurisdictions that have implemented COVID-19 vaccine certificate programs, Ontario’s deputy premier and health minister is reporting the province has seen a spike in bookings.

Premier Doug Ford and members of his government announced on Wednesday that as of Sept. 22, Ontario residents will need to show proof of full vaccination (having received two doses at least 14 days before entry) along with a piece of photo ID in order to access several public indoor settings.

Christine Elliott tweeted out that vaccine bookings on the provincial government portal “more than doubled.”

Read more: Ontario government to require COVID-19 vaccine certificates for many indoor public settings

“Today, we’re already seeing thousands (of) more Ontarians roll up their sleeves, nearly half of whom are receiving their first dose,” she wrote Thursday afternoon, calling it “great news.”

In a statement to Global News Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Elliott said 3,479 appointments were booked through the Ontario COVID-19 vaccine booking system on Tuesday. On Wednesday (the day of the announcement), 7,125 appointments were booked.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, 3,764 first doses and 5,627 second doses were administered. As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, 5,957 first doses and 6,441 second doses were administered.

Across Ontario, 83 per cent of all eligible residents 12 and older received their first dose and 77 per cent received their second dose.

Read more: B.C. sees big boost in bookings after announcing vaccine passport program

However, the bump in bookings reported by the Ontario government after the program announcement wasn’t unique.

When the British Columbia government announced in August it was instituting a vaccine passport program, officials reported more than 19,000 people registered through that province’s booking portal during the day of the announcement and the day after, nearly triple the number people who registered on the same two days the week prior.

There was a similar response in Quebec where bookings on the day the vaccine passport program was announced doubled compared to the same day a week earlier.

Read more: Vaccination appointments double in Quebec after province announces vaccine passport plan

In Ontario, there will be a two-step process before the enhanced provincial certificate program comes into full effect.

As of Oct. 22, the Ontario government is scheduled to roll out a new QR code-based application for residents and business operators to use in order for scans. Officials said new certificates similar to the current PDF ones will be issued. The new documents will contain a unique QR code that when scanned will display the holder’s current vaccination status (yes or no) and the person’s name.

— With files from Simon Little

