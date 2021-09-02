6 charged after cocaine seized in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Six people have been charged after police seized cocaine from three homes in Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday.

Shortly before midnight, officers executed three search warrants at homes on Elgin Street. They seized cocaine and Canadian cash.

Treyvon English, 18, from Etobicoke, Violet Brown, 30, from Orillia, Jessica Henry, 31, from Orillia, and Nicole Vivian, 37, from Orillia, have all been charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Akeem James, 18, from Toronto, and Katherine Sauve, 50, from Orillia, have been charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of crime proceeds under $5,000.

All the accused were released and will appear in court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

